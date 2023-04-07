Norovirus cases spiralling in nursing homes and hospitals

There have been over 30 outbreaks of infectious diseases in hospitals and nursing homes in the last three weeks, health data has shown.

The norovirus is the most prevalent, while incidents of gastroenteritis, chickenpox, and tuberculosis (TB) have also been recorded.

Norovirus, also known as winter vomiting bug, is an easily spread virus that causes sudden onset of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Some 23 hospitals were hit by outbreaks since March 6, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillence Centre (HPSC).

Of those 23 outbreaks, 16 of them were of noroviral infection — with 109 patients contracting the virus as a result.

The norovirus has also been rampant in nursing homes across the country, with an average of three outbreaks per week.

A total of 179 residents have fallen ill with the virus in that period.

In total, the number of norovirus outbreaks so far in 2023 is 47, with 579 people falling ill as a result.

That's a major jump from the figures for the same period in 2022, where 150 people were recorded as unwell from a total of nine outbreaks.

Some easy ways to prevent the spread of norovirus include:

Frequent handwashing including before eating or preparing food and after using the bathroom.

Thoroughly clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces immediately after an episode of illness by using a bleach-based household cleaner.

Immediately remove and wash clothing or linens that may be contaminated with virus after an episode of illness (use hot water and soap).

The HPSC note: "Outbreaks may be confined to some of the members of one family or may be more widespread and involve cases either locally, nationally or internationally.

"An outbreak of infection or foodborne illness may be defined as two or more linked cases of the same illness, or the situation where the observed number of cases exceeds the expected number."