Penneys recalls children's shorts over strangulation risk

Penneys has issued a product recall on a pair of children's shorts due to a defect which may pose a risk of strangulation to children.
According to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), the end of the drawstrings on the Primark-branded Faded Leaf Children’s Shorts measure more than 20cm, meaning they may be become "entangled and cause accidents such as strangulation for children."
The CCPC believes there are approximately 1,129 affected products that have been sold in Ireland to date. The type/number of the affected item is 3070301.
Anyone who has purchased the shorts has been advised to "discontinue use immediately and keep it out of the reach of children."
The shorts can be returned to any Penneys store nationwide for a a full refund, the CCPC said.