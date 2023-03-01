Penneys to launch free sewing repair classes in stores

Want to brush up on basic hand-sewing techniques, learn how to fix a zip or replace a button? Penneys have you covered 
Penneys to launch free sewing repair classes in stores

Penneys is launching repair workshops

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 10:26
Nicole Glennon

Want to brush up on basic hand-sewing techniques, learn how to fix a zip or replace a button? Penneys has you covered.

The retailer is rolling out free, monthly repair workshops in stores across the country in an effort to make customers "think twice before throwing things away".

The classes, hosted by local experts, will begin in April with sessions happening once a month in stores across the country until August. 

Each repair session has the capacity for 15 people, with stores hosting on average three one-hour to 90 minute sessions during the day, focusing on different sewing techniques; embellishment and upcycling.

Speaking on the Irish roll-out, Lynne Walker, Director of Primark Cares said the goal of the workshops is "to strengthen the durability of our clothes and keep clothes in use for longer as part of our commitment to become a more circular business". 

"Educating customers on repair is one small step forward in our journey.” 

Places can be booked in advance through Billetto, with Penneys' social channels posting details on upcoming workshops once they are available to book.

For those who don't get a place in the physical workshops, the retailers has also created a series of easy-to-follow videos, covering everything from how to thread a needle and basic stitching to sewing on buttons and zips, on the Primark YouTube channel.

Read More

Upcycling, new-to-you clothing and eco-friendly fabrics — sustainability in fashion is the real trend

More in this section

First look: Joanne Hynes launches colourful spring 2023 collection with Dunnes Stores First look: Joanne Hynes launches colourful spring 2023 collection with Dunnes Stores
Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney call time on Dunnes Stores fashion line Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney call time on Dunnes Stores fashion line
Precious Cargo: twelve ways to rock some low-key staples Precious Cargo: twelve ways to rock some low-key staples
<p>This off-white is the perfect easy yet trendy piece for Spring</p>

Minimal effort, maximum style with off-white and sandy utility style buys

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd