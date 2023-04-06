Motorists urged to slowdown over Easter with 45 people killed in collisions so far in 2023

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are urging motorists to slowdown and to not drive if they “are impaired through alcohol, drugs or fatigue" over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Last Easter, two people were killed and 18 were seriously injured over the bank holiday. In the last five years, 11 people have been killed with 67 seriously injured over the Easter period.

So far, 45 people have been killed in fatal collisions in 2023, an increase of one death compared to the same period in 2022.

RSA analysis shows that of the fatalities to date this year, 49% are aged 35 years old or younger. Fatalities in this age group represented 32% of all fatalities in 2022. Some 55% of fatalities have been single vehicle collisions.

Drivers are being urged to slow down, wear seat belts and to not drive if they are impaired through alcohol, drugs or fatigue.

The RSA are also warning motorists to watch out for “vulnerable road users including cyclists, pedestrians, horse riders and motorcyclists, particularly on rural roads where most fatal collisions take place.”

Pedestrians have been urged to be careful and are reminded "to use the footpath and, if there is none, to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing oncoming traffic".

Rail disruption

Elsewhere, passengers planning to travel with Irish Rail over the bank holiday weekend are being advised to book in advance with works being carried out on a number of services.

There will be revised timetables in place on all routes this weekend from Friday, April 7 to Monday April 10 inclusive.

Major works will be carried out over the course of the weekend, impacting Cork, Kerry and Limerick services as well as the southside Dart and Rosslare.

From the afternoon of Good Friday until the morning of Easter Monday, track and bridge works will take place between Portlaoise and Thurles.

As a result, a revised timetable between Heuston and Cork, Tralee and Limerick. Bus transfers will run between Portlaoise and Thurles in both directions.

Passengers should check the revised timetables before travel on the website or the app.