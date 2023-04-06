Chocolate and daffodils among Easter staples toxic for dogs, charity warns

A new study has found that 19% of dogs consume chocolate despite the majority of owners knowing the risks it poses as a leading charity warned about the hidden dangers for canines this Easter.

Dogs Trust Ireland, who carried out the study, also revealed that 47% of dog owners are unaware that daffodils, if ingested, are also poisonous for dogs.

With daffodils in full bloom and Easter approaching, Dogs Trust have advised owners to keep pets away from both. Even the water in a vase can be harmful if consumed, the charity warned.

8-week-old lurcher pups Willow, Daisy and Sunny at Dogs Trust Ireland in Finglas. This Easter the charity is warning people to keep chocolate, which can be fatal, safely out of their dogs reach. Picture: ©Fran Veale

Dogs Trust Ireland veterinary and welfare manager Niamh Curran-Kelly said: “With Easter just a few days away we are asking owners to be vigilant and keep any tasty, yet toxic treats, safely out of the reach of their dogs.

"Chocolate, raisins, grapes, macadamia nuts, avocado, cooked meat bones, and the sweetener Xylitol are just some of the foods that can be a health hazard," she said.

Hot cross buns, a popular treat at this time of year, are ones to be mindful of, as they contain raisins and of course, Easter eggs need to be kept well away from curious canines."

According to Ms Curran-Kelly vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive thirst, tremors, and drooling are all signs that a dog may have eaten something toxic.

"If your dog exhibits any of these symptoms, please contact your local vet practice immediately for advice. The sooner treatment is administered, the better chance your dog has of a full recovery, she said.”

8-week-old lurcher pups Willow and Daisy at Dogs Trust Ireland in Finglas. This Easter the charity is warning people to keep chocolate, which can be fatal, safely out of their dogs reach. Picture: ©Fran Veale

PR & Communications Manager Corina Fitzsimons added: “While we are happy to see most dog owners are aware that chocolate is toxic, worryingly nearly one in five dogs still managed to consume it.

"So, we are reminding owners to be extra cautious when making sure it is kept well away from their dog.

Dogs have powerful noses so; the delicious smell of chocolate can be extra tempting for them.

"They may show more determination in getting to it than they would for other foods and surprise their owners who think its safely out of harm’s way.”

For some dog-friendly Easter recipes, you can visit www.DogsTrust.ie/Easter.