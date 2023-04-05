Two Belfast homes searched in probe over reports of IRA clothing in funeral cortege

Two Belfast homes searched in probe over reports of IRA clothing in funeral cortege

(Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 15:42
Claudia Savage, PA

Police have searched two houses in Belfast as part of the investigation into reports that members of a funeral cortege wore clothing associated with the Provisional IRA.

The searches were carried out in relation to alleged offences contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Detectives from the PSNI searched two properties in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on Wednesday.

The investigation was launched after police received reports that a number of people in a funeral cortege walked on a public street in Belfast on December 26 2022, wearing clothing associated with the Provisional IRA, a proscribed organisation.

A police spokesperson said the investigation is part of efforts to disrupt organised crime.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to investigating, and disrupting, the criminal activity of individuals and groups,” they said. 

“This includes organised crime, paramilitary and terrorist groups, and is irrespective of location, background, religion or political affiliation.”

Read More

New IRA linked counter-terrorist operation in Derry finds nothing during search

More in this section

CC CABINET MEETING Agreement to guarantee rollout of paused school building programme secured
New law will see some sex offenders monitored by electronic tags New law will see some sex offenders monitored by electronic tags
Easter getaway Plans announced for streamlined post-Brexit trade checks with EU
funeralPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Members of Women of Honour Karina Molloy, Honor Murphy, Diane Byrne, and Yvonne O Rourke. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins </p>

Women of Honour 'shocked' at appointment of Department of Defence head to oversight body

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd