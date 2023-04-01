New IRA linked counter-terrorist operation in Derry finds nothing during search

New IRA linked counter-terrorist operation in Derry finds nothing during search
The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out a ‘proactive policing operation’ (PA)
Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 17:44
Claudia Savage, PA

Police say they have found nothing during a search of a property in Derry as part of their investigation into the New IRA.

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) carried out a “proactive policing operation” in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “We understand the impact operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to maximise safety and minimise any disruption with any planned activity.

“Our primary focus is keeping our community safe.

“We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.”

The New IRA has been the most active of the dissident republican groups in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was recently raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

More in this section

Sr Stan: This is the worst I have ever seen homelessness since we first set up Focus Ireland Sr Stan: This is the worst I have ever seen homelessness since we first set up Focus Ireland
The Italian Senate Votes Over Berlusconi Parliament Expulsion Mussolini's granddaughter holds wine-tasting in response to Irish alcohol labelling plan
the notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house Explainer: What happens after the eviction ban is lifted?
SearchPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>People taking part in a cost of living demonstration outside Leinster House in Dublin. Picture: PA</p>

Impassioned protesters gather outside Leinster House to decry end of eviction ban

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd