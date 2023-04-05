People denied re-entry to Citywest had been staying 'without specific authority'

A number of people who were denied re-entry to the Citywest Transit Hub following a fire drill had been staying at the hub “without specific authority” or were previously asked to leave because of anti-social behaviour.

The drill was conducted at Citywest, which houses International Protection Applicants on Tuesday afternoon, and approximately 500 people were evacuated from the building. As residents re-entered the building staff began checking ID cards to verify that each person was assigned a place within the hub.

In a statement, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) said some people who were refused re-entry had been staying there “without specific authority”.

The department said a number of people who “had been previously requested to leave due to anti-social behaviour, were also identified and informed that they would not be allowed to re-enter the building.”

This led to some heated scenes and an “increased” presence in Garda numbers due to the “heightened tension involved in refusing re-entry”. The department told the Irish Examiner that anyone involved in “repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour will not be prioritised for accommodation.”

The news comes as the number of people seeking international protection in Ireland who have been left homeless rose to 488. This represents an increase of 117 people in just over a week, as the State grapples with an unprecedented housing and accommodation crisis and increasing numbers of people seeking protection.

As of March 26, the department has said that 2,475 people seeking international protection requested accommodation so far in 2023.

A DCEDIY spokesperson said: “The Citywest Hub is at capacity and remains paused to new arrivals until numbers there can be reduced. All International Protection applicants (IPs) and Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPS) have a responsibility of good conduct towards one another and towards hub staff providing assistance.

“Those involved in repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour will not be prioritised for accommodation. In such instances, IPs will be required to apply to be re-accommodated by contacting the IPAS helpdesk.”

In January, gardaí were called after a fight broke out at Citywest leaving three people needing medical assessment. There were no arrests made and no serious injuries, but a Garda presence was maintained after the incident.