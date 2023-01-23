Gardaí called after fight breaks out at Citywest transit hub

Gardaí were called after a fight broke out at the International Protection Centre in Dublin's Citywest on Monday evening, leaving three people needing medical assessment.

There were no arrests made and no serious injuries but a Garda presence was maintained after the incident, they confirmed.

A fight broke out at the accommodation centre around teatime involving a number of people from two separate groups, it is believed.

A Garda spokesperson said: "At approximately 6.30pm this evening, gardaí were alerted to a public order incident at international protection accommodation in Citywest, following a disturbance involving a group of males.

"Three people were taken from the scene to hospital for assessment and treatment to minor injuries. Gardaí remain at the scene and no arrests have been reported at this time."

Last week, it was reported that the Government is asking asylum seekers in places of safety not to travel to Ireland due to an accommodation shortage.

On Friday night, the Department of Integration said it will become “necessary to pause” arrivals of people seeking international protection into the transit hub at Citywest in the coming days. This does not apply to Ukrainians.

In the first 15 days of 2023, more than 1,500 people have arrived in Ireland seeking shelter and safety. The current seven-day average for international protection applicants arriving is around 50 people per day.