Gardaí 'stand ready' to pursue 'predators' within the Defence Forces

Gardaí will pursue "predators" in the Defence Forces, in an operation that is already investigating 26 allegations of abuse.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “national operation” has been set up to receive complaints from serving or retired Defence Force members of rape and sexual assault.

He has encouraged Defence Force members who have a complaint to contact their local Garda station.

Gardaí are already investigating reports of sexual assault in the Defence Forces dating back as far as the 1960s, he said.

“There may be predators out there, and we need to make sure that if individuals are accused of multiple offences, that we gather all the evidence and report that to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)”, Mr Harris said.

We have set up a national operation in terms of receiving complaints from retired and indeed serving members of the Defence Forces who wish to make a complaint of sexual assault or serious sexual assault. That’s in place already.

A damning report was recently published which uncovered shocking allegations of bullying, sexual abuse, and discrimination within the Defence Forces.

An independent review group’s (IRG) report found a “discernible pattern of rape and sexual assault” within the Defence Forces. Some 88% of female respondents to an IRG survey said they experienced one or more forms of sexual harassment, compared with 17% of male respondents.

Mr Harris said that gardaí had received reports from Defence Force members about alleged abuse prior to the report’s publication and prior to the documentary Women of Honour, which also highlighted abuse in the forces.

“We had received reports dating right back to the early 60s. So there have been a number of reports received that we’ve investigated.” He said that gardaí have searched records to look for reports of abuse in the Defence Forces and to “make sure that they were properly investigated.” Gardaí 'stand ready'

Gardaí at both national and divisional level “stand ready” to take and investigate complaints, he said.

The Protective Services Bureau will collate and coordinate the operation at a national level, led by the chief superintendent in charge at that bureau, Mr Harris said. And at the divisional level, the protective services units would deal with divisional reports.

"A member or ex-member of the Defence Forces who has a complaint to make can go to any division and we encourage them to do so.

"Historically, there are 26 complaints at the moment. We would expect to receive more complaints and I would hope people feel encouraged to come forward and make complaints.

“If you go to the local garda station you will be put in touch with the specialist officers who deal with this. We view ourselves as being competent in investigating criminal complaints of serious sexual assault and we will be taking those forward. We have our protective service units, they are experienced and qualified investigators and we stand ready to take complaints.

“And we would encourage individuals who do wish to make a complaint to come forward to any Garda division and their complaint will be dealt with in confidence and reported to the DPP."

“We have the necessary skills in each of our divisions to deal with such complaints but we want to have national oversight in terms of progress of those investigations but also sharing information.

“We have to take into account that victims may have been victimised, attacked on a number of occasions.

"So there is a need for national coordination in terms of addressing this issue."

Gardaí had been in contact with military authorities prior to the IRG report, he said.