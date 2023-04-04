Gardaí warn of major retention crisis with 345% increase in people leaving force since 2016

Retention is now a major problem for gardaí, with a 345% increase in people leaving the force since 2016.

Sergeant Kevin Sexton of Castlerea told the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors annual conference that an increased workload and more time spent sitting at a computer instead of out doing police work on the streets was contributing to the problem.

Foreign police forces, with superior working conditions, were also attracting members abroad, he said.

While some 24 members left the force in 2016, that number rose to 109 last year.

“The issues are mainly the retention of members in An Garda Síochána,” Sgt Sexton said.

“At present, there is an unprecedented number of members leaving the force, due mainly to with the workload. The job has changed, it’s becoming office-based, sitting behind a computer inputting stats on a computer system instead of being out on the streets, patrolling, serving the people, out communicating with the people and listening to the people’s issues.

“There’s a 345% increase in the number of people leaving the job from 2016 to 2022.

“And that is likely to increase.

“There are other opportunities out there. International police forces like the Australian police are looking for people to join as well. So all of these things have a negative effect on the recruitment of members into An Garda Síochána and the retention of members who are currently in the job.”

Sgt Sexton called for the Garda Commissioner to examine the reasons people are leaving the force and set up exit strategies to find out why people are leaving.

“It costs a lot of money to upskill these people and get them fully qualified and sworn into the job. And why shouldn’t we look at how we can retain these people and encourage them to stay in the job and to continue to work in An Garda Síochána,” he said.

Meanwhile, an answer is expected this afternoon on whether gardaí will take industrial action next week over an impasse on the Garda roster.

General secretary of the AGSI Antoinette Cunningham said the dispute can be resolved through dialogue but it was up to members at the conference to decide whether they would take industrial action over the issue in the coming days or not.

“I think anything and everything at this point in time is in the hands of the delegates.

"By lunchtime […] I will have a very clear view of what the delegates wish to do,” she said.

“Morale is low. People are tired and fatigued with bureaucratic systems.”