Anti-drone equipment won't be in place at Dublin Airport in time for busy Easter period

The operator of Dublin Airport says it has completed the purchase of anti-drone technology and equipment that will be deployed after regulatory requirements around its use are complete.

Daa says that while members of the fire service at Dublin Airport have been trained in the use of the new technology, it is not expected to be operational in time for the busy Easter holiday period.

"Dublin Airport has recently purchased additional operationally proven counter drone technology and members of the fire service at Dublin Airport have been trained in its use," a Daa spokesperson said.

"We are currently working through regulatory approvals before we are allowed use it."

Earlier this morning, Ryanair called in Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Daa to confirm that the equipment had been bought and would be an put in place in before the weekend.

Ryanair said it was "unacceptable" that flights at the airport had been disrupted six times during the first two months of 2023, leading to diversions and delays for thousands of passengers.

"Transport Minister Eamon Ryan promised to protect passengers with anti-drone equipment, so he must now confirm that this equipment is in place and fully operational at Dublin Airport in advance of the busy Easter holidays, so that Irish passengers/visitors and their families will not suffer any more closures/disruptions due to illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport," a spokesperson for the airline said.

Just under 500,000 people are expected to travel the airport over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Passengers departing from Dublin Airport this Easter and over the coming months are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

Those travelling are also advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from when planning their journey to the airport.