'I couldn't believe it': Rare 14-foot shark washes up on Wexford shore

A rare shark has washed up on the Wexford shore in what scientists believe to be the first record of the species in Irish water.

A Swiss tourist came upon the smalltooth sand tiger shark at Kilmore Quay while out walking on Saturday.

The man contacted shark biologist Dr Nicholas Payne about his discovery who took no time to get down to Wexford.

"I couldn't believe it when I got this random email from Martin, because as soon as I saw the photos he sent I knew we had to get down there urgently to sample this rare animal," said Dr Payne, an assistant professor in Trinity's School of Natural Sciences.

The species, known as Odontaspis ferox, is rarely seen by humans as it is normally found in deep water in temperate and tropical seas. Scientists are surprised to find it so far north.

The distinctive snout and teeth help distinguish the smalltooth sand tiger shark from other species. Picture: Dr Jenny Bortoluzzi and Kevin Purves

The maximum recorded size for a female of this species is around 15ft which puts this shark — a female — at the upper end of its size limits.

Dr Payne and his Trinity team, including postdoctoral researcher Jenny Bortoluzzi and PhD candidate Haley Dolton, and accompanied by UCD scientist Kevin Purves, took as many measurements and samples as possible.

Racing against the incoming tide, they are hopeful that they were able to collect enough to learn why the shark died.

There is concern as it is the second such incident in as many weeks after another washed up on the south English coast.

"We all thought that was very strange at the time given the northerly location, but to see a second one here so soon after is a little concerning," said Dr Payne.

We will now do a number of tests to try to learn what might have caused this to happen and also to learn more about this species in general.”

Smalltooth sand tiger sharks are currently assessed as "vulnerable" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. They face threats such as bycatch and pollution.

Dr Jenny Bortoluzzi, who helped with the dissection, said it is exciting to have had the opportunity to take so many great quality samples of the rare specimen.

"This information will be invaluable to increasing our knowledge of the species’ biology and ecology through numerous national and international collaborations," said Dr Bortoluzzi.

“It’s also wonderful that a member of the public contacted us because it shows increasing awareness, and we hope this encourages more people to get in touch in the future should they come across something similar.”