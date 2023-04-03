Hiqa received 15 reports about nursing home where 22 people died during covid 

Health watchdog Hiqa received 15 reports of concern during the pandemic about a Dublin nursing home where 22 residents died in an outbreak.

The concerns reported to the Health Information and Quality Authority related to issues such as infection control and residents' quality of life.

The Phoenix Park Community Nursing Units in St Mary’s Hospital were recently the subject of a protected disclosure investigation.

This identified “significant concerns” around how covid-19 was handled in 2020.

Hiqa received 11 reports of concern regarding the home during 2020, one in 2021, and three last year, according to information released to People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy.

One major concern, repeated in 12 communications, was safeguarding. This refers to treating residents with respect and dignity, as well as preventing abuse. Residents’ rights were raised 12 times, and concerns around infection prevention 10 times. People also shared concerns around governance and management 12 times.

Communication obstacles were raised nine times, and access to visiting three times. General welfare and development concerns were also raised three times.

The Care Champions advocacy group has supported families and staff, including whistleblower Margo Hannon, connected to St Mary’s Hospital.

Care Champions founder Majella Beattie said: “Concerns about the category of safeguarding should have raised concerns, it should have led to internal reviews. The HSE safeguarding team should have been involved.

“There needs to be more transparency around the actions taken around these concerns when they were raised.”

She also reiterated her call for a human-rights led inquiry overall.

Care Champions founder Majella Beattie. File picture: Bob Morrison

"They need a very fair system, with a home from every wave and a really good home that did really well,” she said.

“There needs to be a system where everybody can put in their testimony and have their voice heard, from any home or hospital, be they staff or residents, be they a family member.”

A Hiqa spokesman said units in St Mary’s Hospital were inspected twice in the last three years, once in 2020, and again last year.

A report on the June 2020 inspection notes this was triggered by the “high number of deaths” from covid-19, and the many concerns. It also says 60% of staff were affected by sickness or isolation rules during the outbreak.

The centre was found to be compliant or substantially compliant with standards inspected, including around infection control.

He said information from all concerns are used to help identify “trends or patterns that could indicate that something unacceptable is happening in a service”.

In cases where information indicates “immediate risk”, Hiqa can report this to gardaí, Tusla, or the HSE adult safeguarding team, he said.

However earlier this year, it emerged that, of 3,154 concerns raised since 2020, less than 20 were sent to gardaí or HSE.