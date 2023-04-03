Easter weekend set to bask in spring sunshine

It is only Monday but already eyes are turning to the Easter bank holiday weekend and it looks set to be a good one.

Met Éireann is predicting a dry and sunny weekend ahead so people hoping to get a breath of fresh spring air can rest assured that it won't rain on their Easter parade.

The weekend may be dry but the same cannot be said of the days leading up to it.

Outbreaks of rain tonight will die out with just some spots of light rain in the west. However, as we head into Tuesday evening, the rain will turn more persistent extending eastwards across the country.

The rain will turn heavy in places with a wet start expected on Wednesday when there will be widespread heavy rain.

Localised spot flooding is possible in some areas before a brief respite in the afternoon followed by another evening of scattered showers across the country.

Things will improve from Thursday with sunny spells and temperatures between 10 to 13 degrees. The night will remain dry but with the mercury dropping to lows of -1 frost may form in some areas along with mist and fog.

Good Friday will remain dry with plenty of sunny spells around the country and the long weekend is expected to offer more of the same.