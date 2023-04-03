Make a day of it: Five long walks to enjoy with your family over the Easter holidays

This loop takes the walker on river bank, forest road, track and path, through forest and farmland, bringing you through a mixture of broadleaf and conifer trees in a remote steep sided valley known as the Sherwood Forest of Munster or Valley of the Fairies, a place of peace and tranquillity along with wonderful variety and stunning views.

The zone along the river forms an important wildlife corridor linking to the nearby bogs of Knockatarriv and Doolaig. It is steeped in history and folklore. These woods would have been used as a refuge both during the Desmond Rebellion and the Irish Civil War. Two other trails start at this trailhead.

In association with Sport Ireland.