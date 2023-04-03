Make a day of it: Five long walks to enjoy with your family over the Easter holidays

This loop brings the walker on laneways, tracks and paths as it climbs to a low ridge towards the western end of the beautiful Sheep’s Head Peninsula. It continues downhill through hill and farmland, passing the lovely Cahir Lake and reaching the road left earlier, then dropping to the coast and returning to the trailhead, offering spectacular views of Dunmanus Bay and Mizen Head as well as the surrounding countryside. Two other loops start at this trailhead.
This loop takes the walker on river bank, forest road, track and path, through forest and farmland, bringing you through a mixture of broadleaf and conifer trees in a remote steep sided valley known as the Sherwood Forest of Munster or Valley of the Fairies, a place of peace and tranquillity along with wonderful variety and stunning views.
The zone along the river forms an important wildlife corridor linking to the nearby bogs of Knockatarriv and Doolaig. It is steeped in history and folklore. These woods would have been used as a refuge both during the Desmond Rebellion and the Irish Civil War. Two other trails start at this trailhead.
This loop walk takes the walker through mixed woodland with a wide variety of both native and exotic tree species such as beech, ash, hazel, birch, willow, yew, Scots pine and larch. The trail brings you along by the shore of lovely Lough Mask, around White Island and over Clonbur River, following forest road and track in Cong Wood.
You will see some of Lough Mask’s many islands and the striking geology of limestone pavement, with lovely views of the lake and its islands. Signage along the route outlines the work undertaken to restore 293ha of priority woodland. One other trail can also be found at this trailhead.
The Old Rail Trail runs between Athlone and Mullingar through the very heart of Ireland, following the historic Midlands Great Western Railway track, past restored station houses and under pretty stone arched bridges. With lots of entry and exit points, you can hop on and off to explore the villages and attractions along the way, whether for a leisurely 8km cycle from Athlone to Moate or the ambitious 40km.
Dún na Sí Amenity and Heritage Park is a must-see attraction on the trail and great options for rest. Refreshments are available in Moate, Castletown and Ballinea en-route. Bike hire is available at Athlone, Moate and Mullingar.
This walk follows old mass paths leading to the church in Kilcommon village. These paths were created by centuries of Slieve Felim inhabitants travelling to Kilcommon to celebrate religious occasions. The walker is taken on minor roadways, forestry roads and cross country as the trail traverses the Bilboa River valley twice and takes in the forested lower slopes of Mauherslieve or Mother Mountain as well as some open hillside.
A Mass Rock is about 200m off the trail on the outward journey in the townland of Laghile. As you walk, there are beautiful views of the river valley below as well as of the surrounding Tipperary and Limerick countryside.
