Make a day of it: Five long walks to enjoy with your family over the Easter holidays

The Easter holidays are in full swing and there's no better time for your family to spend some time together in the great outdoors
Make a day of it: Five long walks to enjoy with your family over the Easter holidays

Sheep's Head Caher Loop walk is among one of the trails you can explore during the school holidays

Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 14:29

WALKING TRAILS

Sheep's Head Caher Loop

Cork

map
Download map Starting Point

This loop brings the walker on laneways, tracks and paths as it climbs to a low ridge towards the western end of the beautiful Sheep’s Head Peninsula. It continues downhill through hill and farmland, passing the lovely Cahir Lake and reaching the road left earlier, then dropping to the coast and returning to the trailhead, offering spectacular views of Dunmanus Bay and Mizen Head as well as the surrounding countryside. Two other loops start at this trailhead.

In association with Sport Ireland.

Sheep's Head Caher Loop
 

WALKING TRAILS

Glanageenty Lenihan loop

Kerry

map
Download map Starting Point

This loop takes the walker on river bank, forest road, track and path, through forest and farmland, bringing you through a mixture of broadleaf and conifer trees in a remote steep sided valley known as the Sherwood Forest of Munster or Valley of the Fairies, a place of peace and tranquillity along with wonderful variety and stunning views.

The zone along the river forms an important wildlife corridor linking to the nearby bogs of Knockatarriv and Doolaig. It is steeped in history and folklore. These woods would have been used as a refuge both during the Desmond Rebellion and the Irish Civil War. Two other trails start at this trailhead.

In association with Sport Ireland.

Glanageenty Lenihan loop
 

WALKING TRAILS

Clonbur Wood Loop Trail (Ballykine Loop)

Galway

map
Download map Starting Point

This loop walk takes the walker through mixed woodland with a wide variety of both native and exotic tree species such as beech, ash, hazel, birch, willow, yew, Scots pine and larch. The trail brings you along by the shore of lovely Lough Mask, around White Island and over Clonbur River, following forest road and track in Cong Wood.

You will see some of Lough Mask’s many islands and the striking geology of limestone pavement, with lovely views of the lake and its islands. Signage along the route outlines the work undertaken to restore 293ha of priority woodland. One other trail can also be found at this trailhead.

In association with Sport Ireland.

Clonbur Wood Loop Trail (Ballykine Loop)

WALKING TRAILS

Mullingar — Athlone — Old Rail Trail Greenway

Westmeath

map
Download map Starting Point

The Old Rail Trail runs between Athlone and Mullingar through the very heart of Ireland, following the historic Midlands Great Western Railway track, past restored station houses and under pretty stone arched bridges. With lots of entry and exit points, you can hop on and off to explore the villages and attractions along the way, whether for a leisurely 8km cycle from Athlone to Moate or the ambitious 40km.

Dún na Sí Amenity and Heritage Park is a must-see attraction on the trail and great options for rest. Refreshments are available in Moate, Castletown and Ballinea en-route. Bike hire is available at Athlone, Moate and Mullingar.

In association with Sport Ireland.

Mullingar — Athlone — Old Rail Trail Greenway

WALKING TRAILS

Kilcommon Pilgrim Loop

Tipperary

map
Download map Starting Point

This walk follows old mass paths leading to the church in Kilcommon village. These paths were created by centuries of Slieve Felim inhabitants travelling to Kilcommon to celebrate religious occasions. The walker is taken on minor roadways, forestry roads and cross country as the trail traverses the Bilboa River valley twice and takes in the forested lower slopes of Mauherslieve or Mother Mountain as well as some open hillside.

A Mass Rock is about 200m off the trail on the outward journey in the townland of Laghile. As you walk, there are beautiful views of the river valley below as well as of the surrounding Tipperary and Limerick countryside.

In association with Sport Ireland.

Kilcommon Pilgrim Loop

Find more walking trails here.

Read More

Hunt for shark eggs this easter

More in this section

Disposable vapes are flooding the environment with plastic waste and creating an eyesore Disposable vapes are flooding the environment with plastic waste and creating an eyesore
Synthetic Lawn Side Strip Plastic grass: Low-maintenance fuss-free greenery — or a menace to the environment?
Watch: Meet Fota Wildlife Park’s newest resident — Jambi the rare Sumatran tiger Watch: Meet Fota Wildlife Park’s newest resident — Jambi the rare Sumatran tiger
#easter
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - but would an actual multiverse be worth the madness?</p>

Skymatters: Why does the idea of a multiverse get so much attention in the scientific community?

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd