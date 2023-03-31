Explainer: What happens after the eviction ban is lifted?

With the temporary eviction ban set to expire on Saturday, thousands of people will be put at risk of homelessness.

The lifting of the ban led to tense and fractious scenes in Leinster House over the last fortnight, with the Government surviving a confidence motion in the Dáil on Wednesday over it.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Cabinet made the decision based on "what we thought was the right thing to do as a Government".

However, the decision has been labelled "cruel and cold-hearted" by opposition TDs, while housing charities have also condemned the decision.

The ban will end just hours after it was confirmed that more than 11,000 people are homeless in Ireland.

When is the eviction ban ending?

The eviction ban will be lifted from midnight on Friday.

What was the eviction ban in place for?

It had been introduced as a temporary measure in October of 2022 to provide relief for renters and homeless services over the winter months.

it was believed that around 2,700 notices to quit have been paused since the evictions ban was introduced.

What is an eviction notice?

If your landlord wants you to leave your accommodation, they must serve you with a written notice of termination.

The notice can be posted to you, be given to you in person or be left for you at your address.

Emails and text messages do not qualify as valid notices of termination.

I have been given an eviction notice - what should I do?

Get in touch with a housing charity like the Peter McVerry Trust or Threshold — they will be able to provide the best advice and give you a number of options, depending on your situation.

The advice will be free of charge.

As well as that, notify your local council that you may be in need of emergency accomodation.

Furthermore, many notices of termination may prove to be invalid - the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), Threshold or other housing charities will be able to verify if this is the case.

Will I be evicted tomorrow?

It depends on when you were given your original notice of termination or eviction.

If your original termination date was between October 28 2022 and January 31 2023, your new date of eviction will be:

If your tenancy is less than six months : May 1

: May 1 If your tenancy is more than six months but less than a year : May 1

: May 1 If your tenancy is more than one year but less than seven years : April 15

: April 15 If your tenancy is more than seven years : April 1

If your original termination date was between February 1 and March 31 , your new date of eviction will be:

If your tenancy is less than six months: June 18

June 18 If your tenancy is more than six months but less than a year: June 18

June 18 If your tenancy is more than one year but less than seven years: May 1

May 1 If your tenancy is more than seven years: April 1

Are there any other options available to me?

Yes. Prior to the motion lifting the eviction ban was passed through the Dáil, a number of measures were announced by Government to help tenants who were set to be evicted.

These include the Tenant in Situ Scheme and the Cost Rental Tenant in Situ Scheme.

What are the Tenant in Situ and Cost Rental Tenant in Situ schemes?

The Tenant in Situ Scheme is aimed at people who are getting the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) or are part of the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) and whose landlords are leaving the rental market

If you are a social housing tenant and your private landlord wants to sell the home you are renting, the local authority can buy the home and you can continue to rent it from the local authority instead.

The Cost Rental Tenant in Situ Scheme is temporary.

If you can’t afford to buy your rental home, or you don’t want to buy it, the Housing Agency can buy the home and rent it to you.

The Housing Agency will be your landlord and you will pay the same rent as you paid your previous landlord

How do I access these schemes?

You can access this scheme if you are a private tenant who has received a notice of termination and you are at risk of homelessness because your landlord is selling.

Get in touch with your local authority for more information.

What else are Government doing?

Government is to provide funding to local authorities to purchase up to 1,500 homes from landlords who are selling up so those people can avoid homelessness.

Private tenants will also be given the first right of refusal if their landlord is selling up.