Record overcrowding for March as 450 children wait on trolleys 

Irish hospitals saw record levels of overcrowding in March, with almost 450 children being treated on trolleys this month.

Data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) saw 12,943 patients, including 447 children, treated on trolleys or chairs this month.

This figure is up from 11,001 people on trolleys in March 2022 and 4,126 in the same month in 2021.

"This has been the worst March for overcrowding since the INMO began counting trolleys in 2006," said INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

"In some hospitals the level of overcrowding we have seen has been out of control and cannot be allowed to continue into the spring and summer months."

The month, Cork University Hospital (CUH) saw record overcrowding for the facility when 90 patients were on trolleys last Wednesday.

Friday saw 500 patients, including 30 under 16s, on trolleys across the country with University Hospital Limerick (UHL) the worst affected.

There are 85 patients waiting for beds in UHL followed by CUH with 69.

'A year-long crisis'

Analysis by the INMO shows that over 69,417 people have been without a bed in the period covered by the HSE’s Winter Plan, from October to March.

"Our analysis on the success of the HSE’s Winter Plan, which is due to come to an end today, has shown that more people than ever have been on trolleys during the health service’s winter period with just under 70,000 people on trolleys during this period," said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

"It is time for the HSE and Department of Health to devise a multi-annual plan as to how we tackle overcrowding. It is clear that it is no longer just a winter overcrowding crisis but a year-long one.

"The State cannot expect nurses to bear the brunt of the crisis and work at full tilt in constantly overcrowded and understaffed wards year-round. Nurses want to be able to carry out the high quality care that they have been trained to do but cannot provide in these circumstances.

"There must be a change in mindset in how we approach this overcrowding crisis across from senior decision-makers from hospital management to HSE senior management levels.

"The INMO has sought to meet with the HSE to discuss these issues."