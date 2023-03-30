Cervical screening paused at new laboratory in Coombe hospital

The processing of cervical screening samples at the Coombe Hospital has been halted after the State’s only laboratory had its accreditation suspended, the HSE has confirmed.

With processing at the Coombe currently paused, all CervicalCheck samples are being tested by Quest Diagnostics Inc. in the US.

The Coombe had previously been granted accreditation for HPV and cytology sample processing in November 2022 by the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB) while outstanding documents were filed.

“While the hospital has worked to complete the documentation, it is with regret that it reports it has not met its filing deadline,” the HSE said in a statement this Thursday.

The Coombe Hospital, in conjunction with the HSE, has decided it is best practice to pause its laboratory services to CervicalCheck until all documents are filed and accreditation restored.

Samples currently in the screening process at the Coombe Hospital will continue to be reported, and results issued in the usual way and results turnaround times are not affected, the HSE added.

“The Coombe Hospital is working with INAB to ensure all administrative matters are addressed in the shortest possible timeframe.

“This will enable the HPV and cytology screening service to resume at the hospital in a timely manner."

There will be no change in the way that samples are processed.

“Sampletakers can continue to send their samples to the programme in the usual way, and women and their GPs will receive their CervicalCheck results in the same way and within the usual timeframe.

“We are grateful to our quality-assured US laboratory provider for their support at this time, ensuring the new National Cervical Screening Laboratory can continue to work towards its aim to be processing 10% of CervicalCheck programme samples by the end of this year.”