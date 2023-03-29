Defence Forces abuse report calls for probe into high rate of suicides

The independent review group’s (IRG) report into the Defence Forces has called for an in-depth investigation into the high number of suicides among the country’s military.

Despite 63 of the 732 serving members' deaths that occurred between 1970 and 2002 being attributed to suicide, there has been no major study of the rates since then.

The report authors said the historic rate of suicides within the Defence Forces “is a cause for concern" and that the military hierarchy needs to investigate deaths by suicide from 2002 to date, in line with international best practice, and identify appropriate action plans to deal with the issue.

Many interviewees in the IRG report described their experience of their training as literal torture and said that some members of their class took their own lives.

Victims who spoke out were penalised for making their complaints and the perpetrators of bullying, harassment and physical and sexual assaults were simply moved to work elsewhere.

Defence Minister Micheál Martin said he will be “dealing with” the alarming suicide statistics. He said the report itself is “not comprehensive” on the matter and the Government will need to “look at expertise in the field of suicide” in order to "have a very specific look at that issue”.

He cited the expertise of the National Suicide Research Foundation as “one body that’s very well equipped to deal with that issue”.

Meanwhile, the report also highlights improper provision of ceremonial and combat uniforms for women. It said for many years, the Defence Forces has adopted a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to supplying personnel with uniforms.

The IRG also made recommendations to improve family-friendly policies across the Defence Forces. Picture: RollingNews.ie

"Military uniforms and equipment are designed using the measurements of a ‘standard male body.’ This can significantly affect female personnel, as they are not provided with suitable, functional and safe uniforms," the report stated.

The IRG also made recommendations to improve family-friendly policies across the Defence Forces.

The report pointed out that a number of Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) cases have been taken against the Defence Forces in relation to unlawful discrimination against women on maternity leave, discrimination conveyed in the form of disrupted access to courses required for promotion and maternity leave negatively impacting career progression.

In December 2020, the WRC upheld a ruling of a complaint made on the grounds of gender discrimination, owing to the treatment of maternity leave in terms of access to promotion contrary to the Employment Equality Acts 1998–2015.

The WRC ruled that the Defence Forces must carry out a comprehensive review to ensure anti-discrimination law is complied with.

However, the report noted this has yet to be completed and its authors said they are "seriously concerned about the pace of progress".

Elsewhere, Gerard Guinan, general secretary of the Defence Forces representative association PDForra, said several people had contacted his office on foot of the report’s release to say they had been victims of bullying, harassment and assaults.

Mr Guinan said that while a number of them were veterans others are still serving in the Defence Forces.

He said these people asked how they might be able to tell their experiences to the statutory enquiry which is expected to be set up.