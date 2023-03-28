Ireland's Stem education 'not fit for purpose'

Ireland does not have an education system for physics and Stem subjects that is fit for purpose, the largest professional body for physics in Ireland and the UK has warned.

The Institute of Physics (IOP) made the comments before the Oireachtas education committee which is continuing discussions on reforms to the teaching of science, technology, engineering, and maths (Stem).

If the current gap is not addressed, we risk losing considerable economic and societal opportunities, said IOP co-head Lee Reynolds.

“At primary level, numeracy and literacy skills of the child are more determined by their background and the quality of the school they attend,” he said.

“Stereotypes around subjects and careers start to be drip fed. Teachers only deliver the Stem elements with which they are comfortable.

In secondary school, their first proper introduction to physics is limited, taught by a non-specialist teacher within a restrictive curriculum in an under-equipped classroom.

“Leaving Certificate physics may not be available in their school or is presented as for certain groups, elitist, solely a graduate study pathway and with few career options.

“At tertiary level, they will find their skills in high demand and with student debts, further study or teaching is the less financially attractive option.”

One of the aims of the IOP is to support the development of the next generation of high productivity industry, which aligns strongly with Government policy such as the Climate Action Plan, Industry 4.0, and Impact 2030.

However, these goals will not be fulfilled “without skilled people from a strong education ecosystem”, Mr Reynolds added.

The IOP is calling for a primary curriculum with numeracy and literacy at its core, as well as whole school equity plans to help to build a culture that maximises the number and range of people pursuing physics.

It also called for "21st-century careers advice" that signposts the way to exciting, varied, and rewarding careers and new apprenticeship options.

World leader

Meanwhile, Ireland is known as a world leader in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, ICT, medical technology, and food products, the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) told the committee.

The challenge for the Irish industry is to retain its size, scale, and reputation, said Claire McGee, head of education policy at Ibec.

“An appropriately skilled workforce will be an important ingredient to meet that challenge.”

Aspirations in pursuing a career in Stem are normally formed between the ages of seven and 10, she added.

“This demonstrates the critical need to ensure that Stem education is enhanced within the rollout of the new primary curriculum framework.”

Other recent developments across Junior and Senior Cycle "are long overdue, but welcome", she added.