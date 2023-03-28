Dublin Airport unveils plan to help avoid repeat of summer 2022 chaos

Dublin Airport Authority (Daa) has unveiled a 15-poin plan in order to "improve standards" for passengers over the coming months — and avoid a repeat of the chaotic scenes at the airport in the summer of 2022.

Thousands of customers were affected by excessively long queues and wait times at the airport due to issues with staff and other problems.

While the airport did manage to get control of the situation, the Government at the time labelled it as "unacceptable" and said it risked doing major damage to Ireland's reputation.

Passengers departing from Dublin Airport over the coming months are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

On Tuesday, Daa unveiled its plan for 2023, saying it aims to get 90% of passengers through security in less than 20 minutes this summer — noting that a full refurbishment of the 'Fast Track' facility is underway in both terminals.

The plan also aims to improve passenger services like providing faster free wi-fi, adding more family seating, and "new and improved" food and beverage options.

Outlining the programme, Daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said: "We’ve listened to our passengers’ feedback, and we’re focussing on improving the things that matter most to them. This summer, our passengers can expect to see more staff, shorter queues, more seats, new family seating zones, and less clutter across the airport. There will be more buses and taxis at the airport, and more places to eat and drink.”

Read More Dublin Airport to invest €73m in customs facility for US market

Mr Jacobs said: "Passengers using Dublin Airport can expect an improved experience this summer with higher standards across the airport and getting back to our usual travel advisory of 2 hours for short-haul and 3 hours for long-haul."

Members of the public at Dublin Airport, Dublin.

The full plan reads:

Strong security: 90% of passengers will pass through security screening in under 20 minutes.

Cleaner washrooms: Higher cleanliness standards throughout both terminals with 1,500 cleaning hours and 120 cleaning inspections each day this summer.

More seating: 400 additional seats being introduced across the terminals.

New family seating zones: Dedicated family seating areas added in Terminal 1.

Faster free Wi-Fi: Average Wi-Fi speeds to be doubled in the terminals during 2023.

Better Fast Track: Full refurbishment of Security Fast Track in Terminal 1, with a whole new look and feel.

More Charging Points: 20% increase in number of power sockets and USB ports available for passengers. All existing sockets tested and replaced where necessary.

Less clutter: Clutter removed from both terminals for a quicker and smoother passenger journey.

Better customer service: Always enough staff in place in key areas.

Better taxi experience: 20% increase in permits issued.

More bus options: 15% increase in active bus routes.

More food options: Five new eateries opening, plus value meals available in all food outlets, with a new pop-up coffee unit during the summer months.

More Sustainable: We are increasing the number of Low Emission Vehicles (LEVs) across the airport’s light vehicle fleet by 70% this year versus last.

New ways to shop: Collection lockers are being introduced to make it easier for people to Shop & Collect at their leisure.

Better App: Passengers will be able to leave feedback in real-time this summer using a new ‘Rate My Airport’ feature on the Dublin Airport app.

This summer, Dublin Airport has flights to almost 190 destinations in 39 countries, operated by 44 airlines.

More than 1.5 million extra seats have been added across the airport’s route network, which is 6% higher when compared to last summer.