'It isn't the carnage scenes from yesterday': Passengers grateful for shorter Dublin Airport queues

The chaos at Dublin Airport that was seen on Sunday was not repeated on Monday, however, there have still been some delays.

Approximately 45,000 passengers are expected to depart from the airport today with current estimated wait times of 45 minutes in Terminal One and 25 minutes in Terminal Two.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport two-and-a-half hours before short-haul flights and three-and-a-half hours before long-haul ones.

People arriving too early for flights is thought to exacerbate the problem. Many people who are checking bags in have found that bag check does not open any earlier than between two and two-and-a-half hours before the flight which means arriving much earlier is of little benefit.

This morning, Maryrose Lyons arrived at the airport four and a half hours before her flight to the US.

While the process of getting a Covid-19 antigen test at the Randox Health Travel Centre was seamless, Ms Lyons faced the first obstacle when trying to get her Aer Lingus boarding card.

Preparations in place but no sign of lengthy queues early on Monday mornng. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Using the Verifly app, all her travel documents and details had been uploaded to it and then the negative test result was added.

"You're supposed to be able to just tap in your number and walk through but the machines don't take Verifly that is done three or four hours beforehand. I think they want you to do it the day before but that doesn't make sense with the Covid test," said Ms Lyons.

Having joined the queue to check-in at around 7.30am, Ms Lyons found herself lucky to have gotten in before a sudden surge which saw the line was now much longer and had now extended out the door of the terminal.

The queue for security was estimated to take 38 minutes and it proved to be accurate as she was through in 35 minutes.

So all up, our experience at #DublinAirport today wasn't all bad. Took 3 hours all up including covidtest through to 🇺🇲 preclearance. 👍 I can't say the same for anyone arriving 1 hour later. The only problem people are experiencing today is airlines check-in @AerLingus 💩💩 — Maryrose Lyons (@maryrose) May 30, 2022

All in all, it took Ms Lyons three hours to make her way through the airport including getting a Covid test, checking in, security and US preclearance.

With an hour and a half ahead of her flight time, she is counting herself lucky compared to those who faced chaos on Sunday and she's not the only one.

"Everyone's just really calm and quiet and very resigned. I think everyone, and me personally, are looking at security and because it isn't the carnage scenes from yesterday, I'm actually really grateful."

Those flying out from Terminal 1 may not be faring as well as Ms Lyons' taxi driver said that Gardaí were on the scene before 6.30am to assist with queue management.

Singing and yodelling in the queue for the Lufthansa desks at Dublin Airport pic.twitter.com/bJtjFk4B50 — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) May 30, 2022

Passenger slams squalid conditions

One passenger travelling through the airport on Sunday described it as being in squalor.

John Duddy, a neuro-surgeon who works in Liverpool and travelled through the airport, said conditions were unsafe and unhygienic.

"The experience once you get into the departures area is absolutely awful," said Dr Duddy.

"Squalor is the word I would use to describe the terminal building yesterday. The toilets clearly had not been cleaned for a number of hours, possibly all day.

"The sinks were covered in dirt. There was litter everywhere, overflowing bins, spillages that had not been cleaned up.

"I have never seen anything like it travelling through any airport - nevermind Dublin Airport."