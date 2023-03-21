Public asked for opinion on housing in new consultation

The Housing Commission has launched a public consultation seeking views on the housing system in Ireland.

The public and interested stakeholders are invited to give their views on a range of issues including supply, cost and quality of housing.

The commission was set up in 2022 to examine issues on how to "provide a sustainable housing system including supply, tenure, standards, and quality-of-life issues in the provision of housing".

The independent commission's public consultation is to inform its consideration of long-term housing policy post 2030. It is also looking at current housing issues that could affect the long-term.

The Housing Commission is seeking specific views on each of the following areas:

Maintaining a sustainable housing supply and providing balance and choice of tenures;

The cost and quality of housing, including the drivers of cost;

The capacity of the construction sector to meet housing supply requirements;

The affordability of private rental accommodation;

The affordability of house purchasing for first-time buyers;

Rural housing;

Regulation of social housing;

The role of Approved Housing Bodies in housing provision.

In completing this consultation, the public has an opportunity to provide feedback on one, some, or all of the areas above, depending on their preference.

Answers will be confidential and responses will not be linked back to any individual.

The consultation period is running from Tuesday until April 18. The questionnaire can be accessed here.

The consultation period comes amid the backdrop of a debate and motion to extend the eviction ban which is currently in place, with thousands of people issued with eviction notices ahead of its' removal at the end of March.