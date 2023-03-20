Department  managing refugee response redacts names of staff amid safety fears

The Department responsible for managing Ireland’s refugee response has begun to redact the names of staff members from official records amid concerns for their safety.

An upsurge in far-right activity, including a series of protests at refugee centres, has raised considerable alarm within the Department of Children and Equality.

The department had been ordered to release records relating to a decision to award a catering contract for a refugee centre on an emergency basis and without a tender competition.

However, they decided to withhold the names of all staff members involved, saying the release of the details could “reasonably be expected to endanger the life or safety” of those working to provide refugee accommodation.

The Department said this was being done “due to the current climate and the nature of the work undertaken by the persons involved”.

Catering contract

The records related to the hurried setup of a temporary centre for Ukrainian refugees at Ballyogan in South Dublin in April of last year by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

As part of efforts to get it up and running quickly, a decision was made to award a catering contract on an emergency basis without a formal tender process.

In internal emails, questions were raised over how costs would compare to a similar centre that was already operating in Co Cork.

One email from Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said: “The key difference is we were providing food options through the night for people who got up and for late arrivals. That meant extra kitchen staff.

“They also have dedicated kitchen and washing facilities in the Cork centres, which we have to bring in as they are not onsite.”

After correspondence between the Council and the Department of Children, final approval was granted to provide the service despite costs being on the "high side".

Asked about the decision to withhold the names of those involved in working on the provision of refugee accommodation, a department spokesman said: “All records related to [the] request were redacted under Section 32(1)(b) [of the FOI Act], which allows for refusal or redaction of records where the release of that record could ‘reasonably be expected to endanger the life or safety of any person."

The department also explained how they had relied on an EU derogation arising from the war in Ukraine, which allowed for short-term contracts with providers without “undergoing the standard procurement arrangements”.