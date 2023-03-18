40 rescued after yacht runs aground off Galway shore

Some 40 people were rescued unharmed by the RNLI and Coast Guard from a yacht which ran aground off the Galway shore on Saturday.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was requested to help passengers on a 40ft yacht which ran aground on a rocky shoal off Bonaveen Point at the north-western end of Lough Derg on Saturday afternoon.

The alarm was raised by the Valentia Coast Guard.

Following this at 1.20pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker and crew Doireann Kennedy and Oisín Higgins on board.

Winds were gusting Force 6. A second boat from the Killaloe Coast Guard was also requested to help due to the large number of people onboard.

When the RNLI reached the stranded yacht, the volunteers were told all on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

Ms Hooker made the decision to take the yacht off the shoal, and six passengers were transferred to the Killaloe Coast Guard vessel.

One of the volunteers then boarded the yacht and prepared it for towing, and following instructions the yacht was able to follow directly behind the lifeboat.

“The casualty vessel had no apparent damage to its engine or props and was now able to make way under its own power. Once in safe water the lifeboat brought the casualty vessel alongside to release lines,” the RNLI said.

By 3pm the yacht was safely tied alongside in Castle Harbour, and the RNLI boat returned to home.

Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI Peter Kennedy praised the Lough Derg RNLI and Killaloe Coast Guard for their swift response and excellent teamwork in carrying out the rescue in testing circumstances.