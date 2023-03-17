'No doubt' Biden is backing Ireland in bid for Grand Slam glory

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US President Joe Biden with a bowl of Shamrock during a St Patrick's Day ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 23:02
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent, in Washington DC

US President Joe Biden has backed Ireland to beat England in tomorrow's Grand Slam decider.

Andy Farrell's team take on England in Dublin on Saturday with a Six Nations clean sweep at stake.

Speaking in Washington DC at an event to mark St Patrick's Day Mr Biden told the crowd that there is "no doubt" who he is rooting for.

Mr Biden's distant relative, Irish Rugby legend Rob Kearney was in attendance at the event and the President said that he would be siding with the Irish side.

"We know, and this is no offense to anyone in the room, who we're rooting for in the Grand Slam," the President said to cheers from the crowd.

At the event, Mr Biden received the traditional crystal bowl of shamrock from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Both men's speeches spoke of the enduring friendship and links between Ireland and America.

The Taoiseach said that Mr Biden is "a true son of Ireland".

Mr Varadkar thanked the President for his support of Irish peace and throughout Brexit.

The event closed with a performance by Niall Horan, the former One Direction singer-songwriter.

Mr Horan told the crowd that it was an honor to have been asked to perform without he had "never been as scared in his life".

