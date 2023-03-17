Golden era for the Irish at Cheltenham continues

It’s hard to believe it now, but there was a time when Ireland couldn’t win the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Several times, in fact. And not all in the distant past.

Lord Windermere’s Gold Cup win in 2014 was Ireland’s first since War Of Attrition eight years earlier.

There was a nine-year gap between Imperial Call in 1996 and Kicking King in 2005. Before Imperial Call, you had to go back to Dawn Run’s iconic win in 1986.

Before that… Well, you get the picture.

Now? Well, now things are very different and, today, six Gold Cup wins in seven years became seven in eight as the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs justified 7-5 favouritism in the race that matters most to racing folk. That’s some way to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Idris Elba and Jade Holland Cooper arriving for a day at the races at the Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

For Midleton-born jockey Paul Townend, a third Gold Cup win in five years was just as sweet as the two he enjoyed with Al Boum Photo.

“The Gold Cup brings winning to a different level,” he said. “Cheltenham is very important, but the Gold Cup just has that little bit more spice to it.”

For his part, Mullins admitted to feeling a level of pressure he has never previously experienced ahead of Galopin Des Champs’ date with destiny.

“I think what stands out is the pressure I put myself under. I was surprised actually coming to the third-last [fence] how much I started to feel it,” he said.

Former rugby player, Mike Tindall and actor James Nesbitt at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“When he went through the third-last and I saw Paul back on the bridle again I thought: ‘Wow, this could happen’, and I was amazed how much it meant to me. I didn’t think it would.

“The pressure was coming from the fact that we had so much confidence in the horse. We nominated him for the Gold Cup, we thought we had a Gold Cup horse, and lot of people were saying he wasn’t because he has too much speed and no stamina.

“There was pressure because we disagreed with everyone. So many people said he wouldn’t stay, which surprised me.

“It was our word against others and it wasn’t like he was a 10-1 shot. He was a hot favourite and people backed him in the belief that I was right, I suppose.”

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase on Galopin Des Champs on the final day of theCheltenham Festival. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club

Mullins will swap one sporting cathedral for another on Saturday as he will be among those at the Aviva Stadium hoping Ireland can complete a Grand Slam by beating England in the Six Nations finale.

“I’ve got a ticket anyhow so I’m not going around bumming one here,” Mullins joked. “I got a ticket the other day, so I’m flying back for that.”

Asked if an Ireland victory would make it a perfect week, Mullins replied: “I’ve had the perfect week, winning the Gold Cup is just fantastic and I don’t need any more highs. It would be great if they do win, and hopefully they should.”

Racegoers pose with a Gold Cup mascot. The race was won by Cork jockey Paul Townend. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire for The Jockey Club

After a tortuous Thursday for punters, the opening race on the Gold Cup day brought some much-needed respite as Lossiemouth justified 11-8 favouritism to win the JCB Triumph Hurdle to get Mullins and Townend off to a flying start.

The County Hurdle summed up a frustrating week for Davy Russell as the Gordon Elliott-trained Pied Piper was thwarted by 33-1 British-trained outsider Faivoir after a ding-dong battle up the hill.

Racegoers dressed as jockeys attend the final day of the Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty

Another shock followed in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle where British horse Stay Away Fay, another big-priced winner at 18-1, got the better of Noel Meade’s 150-1 rank outsider Affordale Fury.

The honour of the final Irish-trained winner of the week went to Wexford handler Colm Murphy when Impervious took the penultimate race, our 18th of another hugely successful trip to the Cotswolds.

The Golden era goes on.