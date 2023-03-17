Two arrested after shots fired at Galway house

Gardaí have arrested two men in Galway after a number of shots were fired at the front door and window of a house on Thursday evening.
At about 7.30pm, gardaí responded to reports that a number of shots had been discharged at the property in the Knocknacarra area.
No one was injured during the incident.
It is understood those involved fled the scene in a dark-coloured saloon car.
Investigating gardaí later arrested two men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, in connection with the incident.
Both are currently detained at a Garda station in the western region.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesman said: "We also appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Knocknacarra area at the time of this incident to make it available to them.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."