TDs and senators ordered almost 250,000 cards and calendars last year

TDs and senators ordered almost a quarter of a million calendars, Christmas cards, sympathy cards and similar stationery from the Oireachtas printing facility last year, with one Government minister accounting for over a quarter of the total.

Figures obtained from the Houses of the Oireachtas show 236,945 items of stationery, including greetings and congratulations cards, were obtained from the taxpayer-funded service in 2022 with Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne ordering 63,000 calendars.

The bulk order of personalised calendars by the Fianna Fáil TD was the largest single order by any politician last year, at an estimated cost of just over €1,724.

The estimated cost of the print orders by the Houses of the Oireachtas is based on the cost price of “print and ink” and is substantially lower than prices paid for similar material sold commercially.

The figures exclude orders for newsletters, which are another popular item of stationery among elected representatives, as well as free envelopes and headed notepaper.

Mr Browne said the calendar was not the main purpose of the leaflet on which it was printed.

Instead, the Wexford TD said its main reason was to provide constituents with emergency support and helpline numbers as well as raising awareness of the contact details for his own office, which explained why he did not get a “standalone” calendar printed.

“We get very positive feedback every year on the emergency and helpline numbers which serve an important purpose,” he added.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae ordered 1,600 sympathy cards — more than 400 above the average number of people who die in Co Kerry each year. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Almost 185,000 calendars were ordered by 15 individual politicians last year, with other large quantities sought by another Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins (35,000) as well as Fine Gael junior minister Patrick O’Donovan (11,000) and independent TD for Limerick Richard O’Donoghue (10,000).

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae ordered 20,100 calendars as well as 3,000 congratulations cards and 300 Christmas cards for a combined cost of €1,044.

His brother and constituency colleague Danny Healy-Rae also made prolific use of the printer by ordering 10,200 calendars and 1,500 Christmas cards printed.

He also ordered 1,600 sympathy cards — more than 400 above the average number of people who die in Co Kerry each year.

The largest quantity of sympathy cards last year was ordered by Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth, with a print run of 2,000 — more than twice the average annual number of people who died in her Cavan/Monaghan constituency.

Figures released under freedom of information legislation show Oireachtas members ordered almost 32,000 Christmas cards last year, with Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan placing the biggest order to send seasonal greetings — 2,100 cards.

Ms Moynihan explained she had submitted the print order on behalf of herself and her party’s three other senators — Annie Hoey, Marie Sherlock and Mark Wall.

“Every year, one of us orders Christmas cards on behalf of all of us, which we send to councillors around the country. We found it an easier and better way than each sending individual cards,” said Ms Moynihan.

Christmas cards were also in big demand by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and Fianna Fáil senator Erin McGreehan, who ordered 2,000 each.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among 42 TDs and senators to order Christmas cards, with the Fine Gael leader submitting a request for a modest 450 cards at an estimated cost of €45.