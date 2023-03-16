Varadkar regrets 'ill-judged' remark about Bill Clinton and interns

Varadkar regrets 'ill-judged' remark about Bill Clinton and interns

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Hillary Clinton at  Georgetown University in Washington DC today. Picture: PA

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 21:15
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent, in Washington DC

The Taoiseach has told an event in Washington that his time interning there came during the last year of the Bill Clinton presidency "when parents might have had cause for concern about what happened to interns" in the city.

The latter half of Mr Clinton's presidency was shrouded in controversy over his relationship with his intern Monica Lewinsky.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said afterwards: “At the Washington Ireland Program event today the Taoiseach was reminiscing about his time in Washington DC as an intern 23 years ago. He made an ill-judged off-the-cuff remark which he regrets. 

"He apologises for any offence caused to anyone concerned.”

Mr Varadkar made the comment just hours after meeting Mr Clinton's wife Hillary and after he had confirmed the two would visit Northern Ireland next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which Mr Clinton was pivotal in securing.

