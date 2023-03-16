St John Ambulance failed to investigate predatory and abusive behaviour, review finds

An investigation into the governance of sexual abuse at St John Ambulance service has found serious lapses in the organisation's Garda vetting system, with poor child protection measures in place.

The report, carried out by former child protection rapporteur Dr Geoffrey Shannon, will be shared with abuse survivors on Thursday.

The 230-page report includes accounts of predatory and abusive behaviour in St John Ambulance, dating as far back as the early 1970s.

Considered Ireland's longest-serving first aid organisation, St John Ambulance, now a registered charity, has played a pivitol role in providing medical assistance countrywide for over a century.

The report, obtained by RTÉ Investigates, reveals inadequate child protection measures remained in the organisation until the mid-2010s.

Commissioned in 2021, the review began following the admission of several men they had been sexually abused as a teenager by a senior officer in the ambulance group during the 1990s.

The investigation finds St John Ambulance failed to properly intervene or investigate suspicions or knowledge of child protection risks, despite those risks being highly visible.

The report also highlights a failure by the organisation to carry out any formal investigation following full disclosure of serious grooming and child sexual abuse in the late 1990s.

The ambulance “could have, and should have, investigated suspicions and complaints of serious misconduct and victimisation”, the review says.

In conclusion, it found St John Ambulance still does not have a finalised child protection policy.

The review also contained allegations of recent incidents which had been reported to people in a position of authority within the organisation.

Several current and former volunteers described the ambulance service as “deeply resistant to change”, the report said.

The report also found previous allegations from survivors of past abuse were squashed and were difficult to verify "due to the poor record keeping”, Dr Shannon said.

The board of St John Ambulance told RTÉ Investigates the lengthy process was now complete, acknowledging the long wait for abuse survivors.

“This process, involving legal and data protection dimensions, has now concluded, enabling publication of the complete unredacted report.”

St John Ambulance also confirmed it would be engaging with the Department of Children as it implements the recommendations made by Dr Shannon.

Speaking to RTÉ Investigates, Tusla said: “Tusla has had ongoing contact with St John Ambulance since 2019 to seek assurances that current child safeguarding practices are in line with Children First. Currently, we are satisfied with the level of engagement on these issues.

"Once published, Tusla will review the report and follow up accordingly with St John Ambulance if any current or retrospective child protection issues are identified in the report,” a spokesperson said.