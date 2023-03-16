Young people urged to avoid drink/drug driving

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is employing innovative new measures to teach young people about the effects of drugs and alcohol on driving.

Ahead of St Patrick's Day weekend, the RSA is emphasising to young people that consuming alcohol or drugs before driving is never okay.

Figures show that, this year to date, half of the fatalities on the roads were aged 35 or younger. Last year, this age group accounted for 32% of fatalities.

St Patrick's Day weekend often sees a rise in the number of drink- and drug-driving incidents. Last year, 72 drivers were arrested for drunk driving, and 33 were arrested for drug driving.

So far this year, there have been 937 drink-driving and 584 drug-driving arrests.

The consequences of choosing to drink or take drugs and drive are stark, said Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman.

"You could cause a collision, you could cause a fatality, and you could cause your own disqualification as a driver. All drink-driving offences carry a period of disqualification.

"Think what this could mean for you, for your job and lifestyle. Think about what it could mean to carry the burden of causing another person to lose their life.”

Between 2018 and 2022, 11 people were killed on the roads over the St Patrick's bank holiday weekend while a further 55 were injured.

Former Irish international rugby player Tommy Bowe testing out his go-karting skills while wearing ‘beer googles’ at St David’s CBS. Picture: Keith Arkins Media

Those who are heading out to enjoy the weekend's celebrations are being urged to make a plan for getting home before they go out whether it is having a designated driver, booking a taxi, arranging for someone to pick them up, or taking public transport.

A person may still be over the legal limit the morning after a night out and motorists are being asked not to take the risk if they think that may be the case.

It takes roughly two hours of sleep for a single pint of beer to leave the system, said RSA chief executive Sam Waide.

"If you have four pints the night before, you will need an eight-hour sleep cycle for your system to be clear so that really gives people a simple rule," he said.

Over the St Patrick's period last year, gardaí made 34 arrests between 6am and midday for intoxicated driving.

In an effort to demonstrate to teens how drink and drugs impair the ability to drive, the RSA recruited former Irish international rugby player and television presenter Tommy Bowe.

Mr Bowe visited St David's CBS in Artane, Dublin, on Wednesday, armed with 'beer goggles' and pedal go-karts.

Both Mr Bowe and the students put on the goggles and then attempted to drive the go-karts around an obstacle course. It proved to be no easy feat.

"Today, I was able to experience first-hand, in a safe and controlled space, the impairment effects of alcohol on driving," said Mr Bowe.

"It was very sobering. Any amount of alcohol can impair driving so it’s just not worth the risk.

"If you are planning to drink over the St Patrick’s weekend, leave the keys at home and plan how you are going to get home safely."

In Dublin, there will be a voluntary ban on 'take out' alcohol sales between Parnell Square and St Stephen's Green until 4pm on St Patrick's Day. All pubs in the city centre will be open as usual.