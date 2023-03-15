Residents with intellectual disabilities 'punched, kicked, hit, and had hair pulled'

“Scared” residents at a centre for people with intellectual disabilities did not feel safe due to incidents which included physical assaults such as being punched, kicked, hit and their hair being pulled.

An inspection report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) into the Liffey 4 centre in Dublin 24 found in one incident a resident "appeared frightened and was shaking and sobbing". Others said they were angry and frustrated about having to remain in their bedroom a lot of the time, adding "I always get threatened".

The centre is operated by St John of God Community Services Company Limited and was the subject of an unannounced inspection by the health watchdog last November, on foot of what Hiqa said was solicited and unsolicited information.

On the day of the inspection, there were six residents at the facility, which has a capacity for seven people. Hiqa said the information it received referred to an ongoing incompatibility issue. A family member who had a relative living in the centre had also made a complaint regarding the incompatibility of the resident group.

According to the report, even though "the staff were very nice and tried to help … the incidents kept occurring”.

According to HIQA: "One complaint made by staff on behalf of residents set out that residents felt 'scared' in the house. The complaint stated that a resident could not leave their bedroom for long periods of time, and there were incidents of peer-to-peer intimidation and threatening behaviour towards residents.

"The response to the complaint however, did not bring about improvements in the centre or considered action by the provider given that the complaint was lodged in November 2021 and this inspection found the matters as set out in the complaint were still ongoing at the time of the inspection.”

'Shaking and sobbing'

According to the report: "Incident reports for the centre, read by the inspector, outlined examples of institutional abuse experienced by residents, For example, incidents reported that a resident ... appeared frightened and was shaking and sobbing".

"Incident reports also detailed physical assaults such as being punched, kicked, hit, and hair being pulled."

The report said verbal abusive incidents such as being cursed and shouted at also impacted on residents, with increased incidences of self-injuring behaviours and withdrawing to bedrooms as residents did not feel safe in communal areas.

However, some incidents also occurred in bedrooms or could include kicking a resident's bedroom door while they were in their room. HIQA said that through a review of documentation, "it was evident that staff had escalated safeguarding concerns to the best of their abilities”.

According to the report: "The persistent and prolonged incompatibility issues between residents had been further compounded as a result of staff shortages."

Safeguarding

Following the inspection, the inspector took the "unusual step" of issuing the provider with an urgent compliance plan requiring the provider to put immediate and urgent actions in place to ensure the safeguarding and protection of residents living in the centre.

The report said the provider was invited to attend a fitness assessment with the Office of the Chief Inspector on foot of serious concerns with regards to their fitness as provider in carrying out the business of a designated centre. It also said the Office of the Chief Inspector made a referral to the National Disability Safeguarding Office, raising concerns in relation to the safeguarding incidents, potential institutional abuse occurring and the lack of evidence to demonstrate the consistent and effective implementation of National Safeguarding Vulnerable Adults policies and procedures in the centre.

The service provider has made an extensive commitment to work with the compliance plan issued by HIQA regarding the shortcomings at the centre.