Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for 13 counties with sub-zero temperatures due 

Cold weather and hazardous road conditions will hit much of the country as a status yellow weather warning has been issued for Monday night.

Met Éireann announced a snow and ice warning for all of Connacht as well as counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

These areas can expect wintry showers leading to icy conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The status yellow warning will come into effect at 8pm Monday and remain in place until midday on Tuesday.

The national forecaster has warned of hazardous road conditions and slippery paths. Temperatures tonight will fall to lows of -2C.

The UK Met Office has also issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for Antrim, Down, Tyrone, and Derry.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country can expect further cold and wet weather over the coming days.

Snow lies on the Lug (Lugnaquilla) in County Wicklow. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Widespread and longer spells of rain will become heavy in places on Monday with a chance of spot flooding in some areas.

It will turn colder in all areas this evening with temperatures ranging between -2C to 3C overnight.

It will be a cold and blustery night with scattered wintry showers and falls of snow in some places while other areas may see some hail and thundershowers.

Tuesday will bring icy conditions in the morning with a cold and breezy day in store.

People can expect showers, many of which will be wintry with a chance of hail and thunder. It will be another cold night on Tuesday, as temperatures will drop to lows of -4C.

St Patrick's Day

Looking ahead to St Patrick's Day and current indications suggest it will be showery, Met Éireann said.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers with some showers possibly heavy and prolonged.

Low pressure positioned over Ireland at the weekend will likely bring showery conditions.