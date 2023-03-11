Man, 60s, dies following collision in Monaghan

A man in his 50s has been killed following a fatal collision between two cars on Saturday morning in Monaghan.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which involved two cars, near Knockaconny on the N12.

Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday morning.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a man aged in his 50s, received fatal injuries following the collision.

He has been removed from the scene for post-mortem.

Two people from the second car were taken to Drogheda and Cavan Hospitals for treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed with diversions currently in place.

A technical examination of the scene will also take place by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, including dash-cam, is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.