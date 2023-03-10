Emergency group to meet after 'hazardous' conditions caused by heavy snow and ice

Heavy snowfall and temperatures of -4c have caused 'very hazardous' conditions on Irish roads this morning.

The entire island remains under a status yellow weather warning for ice after an overnight update from Met Éireann warned of "a widespread frost and icy surfaces in places, leading to hazardous travel conditions."

The worst of the situation remains on the eastern coast, however, as a status orange warning is in place for snow and ice in Dublin and Wicklow.

The national forecaster has warned of "Further falls of sleet and snow for a time this morning with accumulations in places and icy conditions" in the two counties.

National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) chair Keith Leonard has said there will be significant disruption across the road network today and the public need to take the warnings "quite seriously".

He said: "There's an Orange warning for substantial parts of the east of the country and in those areas driving is going to be particularly hazardous."

"Particularly around that commute time between 7am and 9.30am", he said.

A road closed sign leading to the Sally Gap from the Dublin Mountains following all day snow conditions on Thursday. Photo: Damien Storan.

On Thursday, a number of schools across Munster closed for the day due to the dangerous weather.

These included Coláiste Íde agus Iosef in Abbeyfeale, Hazelwood college in Dromcolligher and Desmond College, Newcastlewest.

The NECG will be meeting at 11am on Friday to discuss things further.

On Thursday, Mr Leonard warned: "There's definitely a question mark over schools opening everywhere but it'll be hard to know which schools will be affected so principals will make that decision tomorrow based on the local conditions.

"The east coast is going to have the highest accumulations of snow in reality tomorrow but with the ice that's already happened and the snow that's been in the west today, there could be hazardous conditions across the country.

"So school principals across the country will be making that judgement tonight and tomorrow morning."