Arts at Maynooth most popular CAO choice as demand for transport and agriculture soars

The CAO data released today shows roughly the same number of students applying as last year, with a total of 78,025 applications received by the February 1 deadline — a rise of 13 applicants on 2022.

There are some noteworthy changes however. The number of mature students applying for courses is down by 10.4%. Significantly more students, 9,913 applicants, are seeking to be considered for the Disability Access Route to Education (Dare) — a rise of 1,200 on last year.

Conversely, 8,624 applicants are seeking to be considered for the Higher Education Access Route (Hear) for students from socially disadvantaged backgrounds — a fall of 623 from 2022.

An end to the pandemic sees medicine and nursing applications fall by 11% and 10% respectively. Veterinary courses have lost a fifth of applicants compared to last year’s tally.

Courses relating to the environment are down by 15%; social and behavioural sciences are down by 7%; and languages by 10%.

Whereas care work is down, business, architecture, law, and agriculture are up. Agriculture is up by a noteworthy 18%, with engineering, business, and journalism all seeing increases of 4%.

Law sees an increase of 6%, while courses in transport report a rise of 84%. In education, primary-school teaching is down by 11% but interest in secondary education is up by the same margin.

There may also be a post-Brexit effect. Applications from the North are down by 13%, and from Britain as a whole, by 2%. Meanwhile, EU applications have risen by 3%. The number of applicants from non-EU countries rose by 17%.

Increase in applications

Within the Republic of Ireland, counties Clare and Westmeath show an increase in applications (7%), while Donegal and Monaghan show a fall (-6%). This year sees a decline in CAO honours degree applications of 1% nationally.

However, Maynooth University has seen its highest-ever number of CAO first-preference applications, its arts degree boasting the highest number of applications of any course in the CAO system. The course’s flexibility is referenced as a cause for the increased interest, whereby “students can choose to progressively specialise while pursuing a broad range of studies".

University of Limerick also sees an increase from last year in first preferences, which they welcome as there was a decrease for level 8 courses nationally, according to the CAO data. They believe the slight decrease in application numbers is to be expected given the decrease in overall applications at level 8 to the CAO.

Demand for MTU courses continues to increase. Based on an initial analysis of current trends, MTU first preference applications across all course categories have increased by 3%-5% in 2023. This is in line with their expectations and plans to accommodate an increase in student enrolments over coming years.

“The overall figures are returning to more normal levels after the upheaval of covid," said Professor Barbara Dooley, acting deputy president and registrar of UCD.

She said she was particularly pleased to see an increase in Dare applicants nationally and to UCD. “We continue to encourage and support these students to join us and add to the richness of our student body,” she said.

Tadhg Crowley, president of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, said there are many positives in the data.

There is a welcome stabilisation in the way people are applying to courses and hopefully the fall in demand for medicine will make it more attainable for people in the long run.

"It’s also wonderful to see the rise in Dare applicants. The increased interest in secondary education is much needed as that is where the population bulge is happening.”

Mr Crowley reminded all applicants to check their application, up until the change-of-mind date, and to make sure they have indicated their course of preference.

Head of communications for CAO, Eileen Keleghan, said: “The majority of CAO applicants will be permitted to use the change of mind facility when it opens on May 5, to add, remove or re-order course choices, which will result in changes to the figures released today.”