Community ‘reeling with shock’ following death of one-year-old boy in collision

A community has been left “reeling with shock” following the death of a one-year-old boy in a road collision in Moira.

Frank Michael McIlduff, from Lurgan, was being pushed in a pram by a woman, understood to be his grandmother, when they were struck by a lorry on Wednesday.

The woman in her 60s was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Frank was described as a “precious son” and “much-loved grandson” in a death notice released on Thursday.

The Rev Joanne Megarrell was holding a service near to the site of the crash when it occurred.

She said: “Once a couple of people came back up to the church, we had service there at one o’clock, they were making their way down Main Street.

“They could see that there was a lorry at the bottom of the Main Street, and that there had been some serious accident that occurred by the commotion that was going on.

“They immediately ran back up to the church, where I was just about to leave.

“They were completely traumatised and in shock. They weren’t aware of exactly what had happened at that stage, but they knew it was serious.”

Ms Megarrell spoke of the community’s grief in response to the tragedy.

“The community is just reeling with shock with what has happened,” she said.

“They’re traumatised, trying to process the information that has come to them this morning, knowing that a one-year-old child has lost their life.”

Condolences for the family were extended by Alliance Party councillor for Downshire West Owen Gawith.

“There’s nothing any of us can say that will make the devastation any better. We hope they know that the village as a whole is keeping them in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Harrison said: “We received a report shortly after 1.40pm that a lorry and two pedestrians had been involved in a road traffic collision.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the other emergency services.

“Sadly the boy, aged one, died at the scene.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Meeting Street or Main Street areas at this time, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dashcam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 969 08/03/23.”