Antipiracy group attempting to crack down on sale of 'dodgy boxes'

An industry body has said it is cracking down on the sale of ‘dodgy boxes’ in Ireland, with legal warnings sent to sellers in 12 counties.

Antipiracy group Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) said it has issued cease-and-desist notices to those running such services which allow people to stream live Premier League games without having to pay a subscription to Sky or similar providers.

It warned that those providing access to such illegal streaming “risk facing the consequences”, including criminal prosecution.

“Illegal IPTV service providers are a significant problem in Ireland,” FACT CEO Keiron Sharp said.

“This is criminal activity, and those involved are not concerned about the risks their streams pose to consumers.”

It is understood the crackdown will not focus on the end user — the person who buys the dodgy box or plug-in USB stick — but rather those who facilitate and sell the services.

It is not known how many such devices are in operation in Ireland, but the warnings have been sent to individuals in Cork, Mayo, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Kildare and Donegal.

“The action has begun to have an effect with a number of illegal streaming services already taken down. It is expected more disruption will ensue,” FACT said.

“These legal notices form part of a broader targeted campaign in which more action in Ireland will follow to disrupt and shut down organised and sophisticated piracy networks.” It follows a similar concerted campaign in the UK to clampdown on such illegal streaming which began in January.

Last week, City of London police led an operation which resulted in arrests in London and Scotland, FACT added.