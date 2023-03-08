Thousands of low-paid workers still await pandemic bonus announced 14 months ago

At least 10,600 workers, including low-paid home carers and nursing home staff, are still waiting for the pandemic bonus announced in January last year, “shocking” new figures show.

The bonus of €1,000 was expected to be delivered within months. However, while HSE staff were paid through pay-roll, thousands of non-HSE staff working under contract to the State are still waiting.

Finance company KOSI was hired in October to speed this up as frustration grows among low-paid staff struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

KOSI sends claim packs to employers who must fill and return this before payments can be processed. Up to February 28, some 881 claims packs had been issued but only 699 have been returned so far, according to the HSE.

Among the packs returned, payment has been processed and approved for 82% leading to 48,704 people finally getting the payment.

However, KOSI also said: “125 claims have been received but are not yet approved for payment. Based on processed claims an estimate of the number of potentially eligible employees within these claims is 10,600 employees.”

They cautioned "that claims continue to be received and assessed on a daily basis”, indicating there could be many more workers still waiting.

These figures were released by HSE human resources to Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central Thomas Gould who described the presence of a large number of unpaid workers on the waiting list as “shocking and unbelievable”.

“A lot of people are struggling now and they need that money now,” he said. “A lot of these people are really low-paid workers, frontline workers who should have got this first.”

One care assistant, who contacted him in desperation about the bonus, said his mortgage is now with vulture fund Pepper and has increased by €540 a month.

“I was talking to a person who is [working] in a nursing home, a person who was in a vaccination centre, people who were carers,” Mr Gould said. “It’s not just one group waiting, it is across the board.”

He was critical of how long it is taking, saying: “This needs to be fast-tracked now at this stage. Serious questions need to be asked about why it is taking so long.” He pointed out that during the pandemic, it seemed anything in healthcare could be done and done quickly.

In a letter accompanying the figures, HSE human resources defended the delays saying processing involves eliminating duplicate claims and incorrect claims. They added: “It is not possible to identify precisely the number of non-HSE staff remaining to receive the bonus payment at this point.”