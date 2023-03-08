More than 600 patients awaiting beds in Irish hospitals

More than 600 patients were left waiting for beds in Irish hospitals on Wednesday, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The latest Trolley Watch figures show of the 634 patients waiting for beds, 90 are in University Hospital Limerick — the highest number recorded in any hospital in the country. Cork University Hospital has the second-highest number of patients awaiting beds, with a total of 73 people on trolleys.