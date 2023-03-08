More than 600 patients awaiting beds in Irish hospitals

The 634 figure is the highest for March so far and is up 77 on Tuesday's number.

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 13:24
Mairead Sheehy

More than 600 patients were left waiting for beds in Irish hospitals on Wednesday, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The latest Trolley Watch figures show of the 634 patients waiting for beds, 90 are in University Hospital Limerick — the highest number recorded in any hospital in the country. Cork University Hospital has the second-highest number of patients awaiting beds, with a total of 73 people on trolleys.

Last month, it was revealed that more than 10,000 people were left waiting for beds across Irish hospitals for February — the third-highest number since records have been tracked.

INMO data showed 10,040 people were on trolleys for the month, an increase of 171 on the figure from 2022.

The group said the month was "incredibly challenging", with general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha again repeating the call for plans to tackle overcrowding to be put in place by Government.

January 3, 2023, saw 931 people without a bed in Irish hospitals — the highest number ever recorded. 

The Irish Examiner reported previously that the country's hospitals saw record levels of in-patient cancellations over the winter months as the country's health system struggled with an emergency department crisis.

Overall, close to 45,000 inpatient appointments were cancelled across December and January amidst the worst overcrowding crisis ever seen in Irish hospitals.

700 patients in Limerick, Nenagh, and Ennis had ops cancelled in the last six weeks

