700 patients in Limerick, Nenagh, and Ennis had ops cancelled in the last six weeks

More than 700 patients had their operations cancelled since mid-January due to the overcrowding crisis in the UL Hospitals Group, including in Ennis and Nenagh hospitals.
Concerns are growing locally that efforts to reduce overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) are now causing delays for patients elsewhere in the region.
This comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said 84 people were waiting trolleys or chairs for a bed at UHL today. Nationally, there were 575 patients unable to get a bed, including 65 at Cork University Hospital.