Ireland to consider expanding cooperation with Nato in areas of cyber attacks and maritime intelligence

Ireland is considering expanding cooperation with Nato in the areas of cyber and hybrid attacks, maritime intelligence and strengthening resilience against attacks.

A spokesman for the Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, said that these issues were set to form part of a new partnership programme with the military alliance.

It follows comments from a senior Nato boss on Monday, who said the alliance was open to helping Ireland in protecting sub-sea cables connecting North America and Ireland, as well as Europe.

Nato deputy secretary general Mircea Geoană said modern conflict was more than "guns and tanks" and that societies must also strengthen their “resilience”.

He said Nato was every bit as concerned with protecting critical infrastructure, supply chains and cyberspace.

Mr Geoană said: “Even here in Ireland, far from the frontline, Russia’s presence is felt.”

Speaking at an event organised by the Dublin-based Institute for International and European Affairs, he said Russia’s naval exercises on the edges of Irish-controlled waters in February last year and the sabotage of the Nord Stream oil pipelines in the Baltic Sea last September put the safety of the cables “into sharp focus”.

He said that, to counter this threat, Nato countries recently set up a new Critical Undersea Infrastructure Coordination Cell, which will work with industry and civilian authorities to boost the security of these cables.

“As an advanced knowledge-based economy, with thriving technology, pharmaceutical, biotech, and financial sectors, ensuring Ireland’s resilience will be critical in the years ahead,” Mr Geoană said.

“This is where, I believe, our partnership would be good to work.”

He pointed out that Nato was “stepping up” its co-operation with the EU, with a new joint task force on resilience and critical infrastructure.

He said he spoke about these issues with Minister Martin at the Munich Security Conference in Germany last month, along with his counterpart in Malta, another military neutral state.

Mr Geoană said this was a “real point of concern” and added: “So, of course, if Ireland would be interested in our already very dynamic partnership to find ways to co-operate also on this topic we will be very open to that proposition.”

Responding to the deputy secretary general’s comments, a spokesman for the Tánaiste said Ireland had been a member of Nato’s Partnership for Peace (PfP) since 1999.

He said that under this framework, Ireland periodically agrees updated partnership priorities.

“We are currently progressing a renewed partnership programme for the 2023-2026 period (the Individually Tailored Partnership Programme, or ITPP)," he said.

This presents an opportunity to enhance our cooperation in relevant areas, potentially including cyber and hybrid, enhancing resilience, improved maritime situational awareness, and emerging and disruptive technologies.” He said discussions were at an early stage.

“As with all updated partnership frameworks, Ireland’s 2023 ITPP will be brought to Government for approval in due course,” the spokesman said.

It is estimated that about three-quarters of all cables in the northern hemisphere pass through or near Irish waters, most off the southwest coast and some off the northwest coast.

These cables carry 97% of global communications, including financial transactions, business operations, and everyday internet access.

It is believed that four of these transatlantic cables physically connect to Ireland, with a further 12 connecting Ireland and Britain.

The worsening state of the Irish Naval Service was reflecting in official announcements by Minister Martin at the end of January that two more vessels were out of action, bringing the current operational fleet to four – down from six ships a year ago and nine vessels in 2021.

None of the vessels have the ability to scan sub-sea cables.