AGSI to have emergency meeting over Garda roster dispute

The Association of Garda Chief Superintendents (AGSI) has called an emergency meeting to discuss its next course of action in a dispute over Garda rosters.

The meeting follows comments from Garda HQ in January in which it said it is “committed” to engaging with frontline Garda staff associations to resolve a deepening row over a proposed roster.

The AGSI heavily criticised Commissioner Drew Harris for referring the row over rosters to a formal dispute resolution process rather than continuing to engage in talks.

Last November, the AGSI and the Garda Representative Association (GRA) rejected the proposed rosters, citing impacts to work-life balance, family-friendly working and take-home pay.

Gardaí have been working on rosters drawn up in March 2020 to respond to the policing demands placed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A recent statement from Garda HQ said: “The Covid contingency roster was introduced by the commissioner to deal with the specific policing requirements that arose during the Covid pandemic. It was always intended to be a temporary roster and is now to be replaced by a revised roster as recommended by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.”

It said Garda management has been engaging with all the various staff associations, including AGSI, over a “prolonged period of time” on roster reform.

The statement said that Westmanstown Rosters' Working Group was reconvened in September 2019, with an independent facilitator appointed in July 2021.

“The independent facilitator published his recommendations on roster reform in August 2022 following detailed and intensive talks with Garda management and the Garda associations,” the statement said.

“The commissioner, the Association of Garda Chief Superintendents, and the Association of Garda Superintendents have accepted these new proposals. Unfortunately, these proposals have been rejected by AGSI after a ballot of its members and the GRA without a ballot.”

It said the matter was “still the subject of ongoing discussions” in the Garda Síochána Conciliation Council.

“As discussions at this council are confidential in nature, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”