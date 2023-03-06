One man dead and another injured after house fire in Louth

One man dead and another injured after house fire in Louth

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 08:14
Elaine Keogh

One man has died and another is seriously injured after a house fire in Co Louth this morning.

Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene in Termonfeckin.

Gardaí assisted the fire service in the removal of the male from the property.

Aged in his late 80s, the male was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A second male, aged in his late 50s, was taken also to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The Gardaí said that a technical examination of the scene will be conducted once it is made safe by fire services.

