Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Mayo house

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 21:31
Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a house in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a house in the Pheasanthill area shortly after 6.30pm.

The body was discovered inside the house.

A man has been arrested by gardaí on suspicion of murder and is currently being detained in Castlebar garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene has been preserved and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

