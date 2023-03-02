Ireland among countries with worst mental health, according to new report

Ireland is one of the countries with the lowest mental health rate in the world, according to a global study.

The third Annual Mental State of the World (MSW) Report has highlighted that Ireland, Australia, Brazil, South Africa and Britain, are the countries with the lowest mental health scores in the world.

The study also found that young adults aged between 18-24, across all regions, are five times more likely to have mental health setbacks than those in previous generations.

The MSW report draws upon feedback from over 400,000 respondents across 64 countries in 2022 in order to encapsulate the mental wellbeing of the included countries.

This year’s report looked into global trends in relation to family relationships and friendships and their impact on mental wellbeing, particularly on young people.

Family relationships

It found younger adults are three times more likely to not get along with family members as opposed to older generations.

The report highlighted increasingly higher rates of conflict, lack of love and emotional warmth and instability throughout childhood for younger generations.

The study credits parenting trends, such as a newfound focus on material items rather than warmth and love in the home and the introduction of the internet, can be to blame for this sharp decline in mental health patterns.

Poor relationships with family and lack of close friendships can result in a person becoming 10 times more likely to suffer from mental health setbacks, according to the study.

A person’s background can have a major impact on their mental health struggles, with 45% of those who reported reported family instability and emotional distance showing signs of mental health challenges, compared to the 11% of those who came from stable and loving homes.

Friendships

The report highlighted the number of friends a person has is slowly declining, with many reporting an average of three to four close friends and 12% of people said they have no close friends at all.

Of the young adults surveyed, twice as many aged 18-24 admitted having no close friends compared to those aged 75 and upwards.

Reflecting on the substantial two-year decline in MHQ scores, which dropped by 11% over the course of the covid pandemic, the mental wellbeing of the world showed no signs of improvement, remaining largely the same overall in comparison with 2021.