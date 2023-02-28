Government 'a failure' over crises in youth mental health and homelessness

The Government is failing to deliver on its commitment to youth mental health while the homelessness crisis affecting children is “long past a crisis point”, according to a children’s advocacy group.

The Children’s Rights Alliance (CRA) published its 15th annual report card which evaluates and grades the Government's progress on actions for children. It found that a “persistent” lack of action and progress on commitments to marginalised and vulnerable children has resulted in “deepening inequalities”.

Youth mental health received an E, the lowest grade, for the second year in a row with the report describing recent reports on the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) as “the tip of the iceberg of serious failings”.

In September 2022, 4,100 children were waiting for their first appointment with Camhs, almost double the figure from the same period the previous year, which CRA described as “deeply concerning”.

Despite a fall in the number of children receiving mental health care in adult units, the group said “regrettably, the practice is included in the General Scheme of the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2021.” Just less than three weeks ago, the UN Child Rights Committee recommended an outright ban on the practice.

Meanwhile, family homelessness was awarded a D grade and despite temporary measures being labelled “welcome small steps”, the group said the crisis requires “giant leaps” with 1,594 families and 3,442 children homeless in December 2022.

CEO of Children’s Rights Alliance Tanya Ward said: “There was an increase in the total number of people living in emergency accommodation every month of 2022. We are long past a crisis point in the level of child homelessness and without significant changes, there is a concern that the housing crisis will continue to deny more and more children of a decent childhood.”

The Government was awarded a D for the commitment to end Direct Provision with the grade signifying a “barely acceptable performance, with little or no positive impact”.

CEO of Children’s Rights Alliance Tanya Ward said: “These young people were, for the most part, forgotten in Budget 2023 as the Government failed to deliver any increase to the direct provision payment or introduce the International Payment promised in the White Paper.”

The report highlighted that despite external pressures affecting the end of Direct Provision, there has also been a “concerning drop in the standards” of accommodation in some emergency settings in terms of food and cooking facilities.

Signs of progress

The Government was found to have made progress in certain areas including children’s safety online, free school books and Early Childhood Education and Care.

Ms Ward said while there has been significant progress in some areas, “the persistent lack of action and progress on commitments to some of the most marginalised and vulnerable children in the State has resulted in deepening inequalities”. She said the progress seen in some areas must be matched elsewhere.

“We need to see equally ambitious action and forward-thinking in other areas, particularly those focused on the most marginalised and most vulnerable young people in our society to close the widening gap of inequality that is becoming more apparent.”