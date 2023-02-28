Titanic Belfast reopening after multimillion-pound refurbishment

Titanic Belfast reopening after multimillion-pound refurbishment
A general view of the Titanic Museum on the site of the former Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.
Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 18:55
Claudia Savage, PA

Titanic Belfast is to reopen on Saturday exhibiting some of the rarest pieces of memorabilia from the ship in the world.

One such piece is an original deck chair bearing the White Star line logo, one of only six that still exist.

Also on display is a life jacket from an unknown victim which is one of only 12 now remaining from the 3,500 that were onboard.

Original deckchair from the Titanic, bearing the brass White Star line logo (Handout/PA)

Chief executive of Titanic Belfast, Judith Owens MBE, said: “We are honoured to have been entrusted to display these extremely rare artefacts connected to RMS Titanic’s story.

“They are of great historical significance and will be very powerful in helping visitors make emotional and human connections to the stories of Titanic’s passengers and crew as part of the reimagined Titanic Experience.”

Titanic Belfast was able to add these artefacts due to a £4.5 million investment fund from Titanic Belfast Gallery Refreshment Fund and Maritime Belfast Trust.

Wallace Hartley’s violin, played as the Titanic sank, one of Titanic Belfast’s new artefacts (Handout/PA)

Other recovered items at the museum now include a pocket watch frozen at the time its wearer entered the water, a violin belonging to Wallace Hartley who was one of the musicians now famous for continuing to play as the Titanic sank, and a plan of the first class accommodation belonging to Ellen Bird – the personal maid to Ida Straus, whose husband owned Macy’s department store in New York.

The refreshed experience introduces “The Pursuit of Dreams” as a new theme, and will combine immersive new technology with this original maritime heritage collection to tell the authentic story of the Titanic.

The new Titanic experience will be open to the public from Saturday March 4.

Read More

Rare video of 1986 dive through Titanic wreckage being released

More in this section

Brexit No 10 denies Sunak seeks single market access after hailing NI’s opportunities
Brexit Sunak says NI businesses ‘don’t need to worry’ about rising corporation tax
Warning that coffee could disappear from shelves by 2050 due to climate change  Warning that coffee could disappear from shelves by 2050 due to climate change 
TitanicPlace: Northern Ireland
Edel McGinley, Director of the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland, addresses an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday (PA)

Calls for refugee response director has ‘fallen on deaf ears’, committee told

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd